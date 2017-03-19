Kim Kardashian’s signature crying face is beyond explanation, except to say that it is fundamentally perfect. It’s an iconic image, almost Warholian in that it somehow flawlessly captures the feeling of the zeitgeist of a certain time without being too rife with deeper meaning. It is also hilarious, which is exactly why it’s inspired a meme that could even potentially outlast the Kardashian fame cycle — not to mention the iPhone cases, air fresheners, and an emoji.
Using Kim Kardashian’s crying face as her muse, makeup artist Alexis Dosamantes recently created a singular work of museum-worthy art — on her own, non-crying face, no less. Dosamantes, who specialises in elaborate eye makeup that depicts scenes of almond blossoms or Spongebob characters, used her craft to paint the image of — what else? — a crying Kim Kardashian on her eyelid.
"If you know how I feel, why would you say that?" -@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/75ouDcUlPd— Alexis (@_aleeexiis) March 17, 2017
Dosamantes even went one step further by including the equally memorable phrase Kim utters during the famous scene from Kourtney & Kim Take New York, in which she responds to disgraced brother-in-law Scott Disick: “If you know how I feel, why would you say that?”
Is this the kind of eye makeup one would wear to a family wedding, or an office Christmas party? No, not likely. But it is great, and even once you get past the fact that it’s fucking funny, Dosamantes has some serious skill and a real eye for detail. We’re not crying; it’s just a single tear of joy that this exists.
