Story from Makeup

This Makeup Artist Recreates Famous Paintings On Her EYELIDS

Kathryn Lindsay
The power of makeup can give you a healthy glow, hid a pesky zit, or, in the case of London-based makeup artist Stefania Atupe, create a masterpiece. The 16-year-old recently began posting detailed recreations of famous works of art using eye makeup on Instagram, and now everyone is obsessed. It's not hard to see why people are buzzing. With just her eyelid as a canvas, Atupe diligently and accurately remakes world-renowned paintings, starting with the classic Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.
"I ... just sat down and spent a good hour and a half just recreating the look," Atupe told Mashable when describing her process. "Slowly outlining it and developing the colours! It took really long as there's so many different colours, and I really wanted to try get all the same colours and patterns as in the original painting." She definitely succeeded.
Advertisement
This wasn't the only painting she gave the eye-makeup makeover. Hokusai's The Wave followed suit, just as detail-oriented and powerfully colorful as the last.
Atupe's most recent look was another Van Gogh tribute, this time the delicate Almond Blossom.
You don't need fancy tools or hard-to-find colors to give Atupe's project a go. The Londoner told Mashable, "I created the looks using Nyx colourful liners as well as some eye shadows I had lying around at home." The steady hand and attention to detail, however, is all Atupe.
Advertisement

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series