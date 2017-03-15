Here's Everything We Know About The Musical Starring Rihanna

Good news! For those who found La La Land lacking in the "radical" department, the "musical" department, and the whole "artistic" thing in general, there's a new musical headed our way, and it looks like it might actually live up to the hype. As Variety reports, the film Annette will premiere in 2018. Here's what we know about it so far.
1. It will star Rihanna.
Yes, RiRi is going to be in a musical. Why didn't someone have this brilliant idea before? She sings. She dances. She smoulders. (I'll go ahead and say it: She could have made La La Land a half-decent film.) The pop sensation seems to be sinking her teeth into the dramatic arts these days — she'll be in the upcoming all-female Ocean's 8 as well as season four of Bates Motel.
2. It will also star Adam Driver.
At first, this casting choice may seem bizarre. But Driver and Rihanna have one thing in common: They don't seem to give a fuck about much, if anything. Ever since the HBO series Girls launched him into the Hollywood ether, Driver's career has careened about the place. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to chill indie films like Paterson, there does not seem to be a method to this madness. Similarly, Rihanna is the queen of celebrity enigma. Why did she choose to do the 2012 film Battleship? We'll never know, but we're certainly glad she did.
3. According to IMDb, it's about a stand-up comedian.
The IMDb page for the movie gives this synopsis:
"The film is about a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his 2-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift."
Now, where do Rihanna and Driver fit into this logline? So far, that's unclear.
4. The director is reportedly Leo Carax.
The French director is known for his art house films such as the 2012 favourite Holy Motors. This will be his first English-language film. Fun fact, Carax once dated Juliette Binoche.
5. Amazon Studios just picked it up.
According to Deadline, the up-and-coming distributor just acquired the rights to the film in the U.S. and Canada.
6. Allegedly, Rooney Mara dropped out of the project.
Variety reports that Mara had "other commitments." On an average day, we might mourn the loss of Mara. But no matter. Rihanna will be there, and that makes up for everything.
Alas the musical won't be out until 2018, and much of the information on the project is but rumour and speculation. Will this French art house musical starring Adam Driver and Rihanna live up to our wildest dreams? We sure hope it does.
