Another Supreme Collaboration Is Coming

We don't have much information on the collection yet, but we do know it consists of updates to your typical Lacoste staples, i.e.: polos, short shorts, varsity sweaters, tennis caps, and track pants, all in the softest pastels (and yes, Supreme red) you could ask for. The offering is set to drop in-store in Paris, London, New York, and Los Angeles, and online come March 16, but until then, the prices will remain a mystery. The good news is: Lacoste is a lot more affordable than something of a Louis Vuitton, luxury-level pedigree, so we (fingers crossed!) don't expect the numbers to be too outrageous once they're revealed. Until then, we'll be anxiously awaiting Cruz Beckham to premiere a piece or two from the line on Instagram....