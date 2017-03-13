Another Supreme Collaboration Is Coming

For the record, we love when brands put their heads together and come up with collaborations we never thought possible. (Especially those of high and low proportions, despite the chance we can actually afford them). That's why, we couldn't contain our excitement when Louis Vuitton x Supreme burst onto the scene. And, we're just as stoked that the latter is teaming up with another household name: Lacoste: For spring 2017, the ready-to-wear brand is partnering with Supreme to bring even more jackets and joggers to the world of '90s-comeback skate wear.
We don't have much information on the collection yet, but we do know it consists of updates to your typical Lacoste staples, i.e.: polos, short shorts, varsity sweaters, tennis caps, and track pants, all in the softest pastels (and yes, Supreme red) you could ask for. The offering is set to drop in-store in Paris, London, New York, and Los Angeles, and online come March 16, but until then, the prices will remain a mystery. The good news is: Lacoste is a lot more affordable than something of a Louis Vuitton, luxury-level pedigree, so we (fingers crossed!) don't expect the numbers to be too outrageous once they're revealed. Until then, we'll be anxiously awaiting Cruz Beckham to premiere a piece or two from the line on Instagram....