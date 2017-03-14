Exclusive: Kesha Speaks Out Against Trolls, Bullies, & Trump

I am a very emotional being. I harness my emotions when I write music and I believe that tapping into your emotions is how you create great art, so I haven’t really thickened my skin. But I have learned to try to take other people's’ opinions with a grain of salt. Over the years, I’ve gained a certain level of self confidence. I know that I’m a good person, so it’s easier to not let someone else mean comments bring me down. But I admit: It’s not easy. I also know that many people don’t see celebrities as real human beings, so when some people say mean things about someone in the public spotlight it’s often more aimed at someone’s idea of me rather than me directly as a person.