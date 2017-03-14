Kesha on her music and losing the $: “It [losing the $] happened after I went to rehab for my eating disorder. I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn't care. My facade was to be strong, andI realised it was total bullshit. I took out the $ because I realised that was part of the facade. It was a journey and I'm happy — that was me in that part of my life. But then I turned a corner — but I still have a fucking tattoo of it on my hand. I'll have to figure that out!”