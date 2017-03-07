March 17 is right around the corner, and it feels like we've been anticipating the new Beauty and the Beast film for years — especially in the beauty world. After all, the classic movie has flooded the industry with launch after launch of BATB paraphernalia.
First, Disney collaborated with Skin Inc. to launch a limited-edition version of the Get Glowin’ Serum Kit. Even L’Oréal introduced the U.K. to a set of lipstick and nail polish duos inspired by popular BATB characters. (Mrs. Potts was included, obviously.) Last but not least, HSN created a collection of whimsical beauty products based off the film, including makeup brushes in a vintage storybook case — because that’s the way modern-day Belle would have it.
It seems like a lot, right? But there's more. Now, nail wrap brand Jamberry is pairing up with the House of Mouse to introduce six new decals adorned with Beauty and the Beast designs. Good news for manicure novices, because instead of struggling to free-hand a rose design on your finger nail, you can slap on a Jamberry wrap in a fraction of the time. We're calling it the easiest way for Disney fans to get their beauty fix. Each one even comes in smaller sizes for children, and all six sheets are durable enough to outlast a solid two to three manicures.
