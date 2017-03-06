"Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful," she continued. "My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders — even my wrists — hurt." Teigen confessed that she was short with her coworkers and that she wrote the essay in part to explain why she'd been so unhappy in the past few months. She continued: "I wanted to write an open letter to friends and employers to explain why I had been so unhappy. The mental pain of knowing I let so many people down at once was worse than the physical pain. To have people that you respect, who are the best in the business, witness you at your worst is tough." These days, Teigen is taking an antidepressant and about to begin therapy.