Chrissy Teigen is known for being frank — from post-pregnancy stretch marks to nipples at the Super Bowl, the 31-year-old author and supermodel doesn't mince words when it comes to, well, anything. Recently, Teigen penned an essay for Glamour that may just be her most honest (and most important) confession yet.
In the essay, which will appear in Glamour's April issue, Teigen addresses her struggle with postpartum depression. (She also addresses her own candour, writing, "I quickly realised I have truly talked about everything possible. I guess that’s the dilemma one faces when they…well…can’t shut up.") Teigen detailed the struggles she faced after the birth of her daughter, Luna, in April 2016.
"I had everything I needed to be happy," Teigen wrote of the year following Luna's birth. "And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression." She returned to Lip Sync Battle just four months after giving birth.
"Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful," she continued. "My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt." Teigen confessed that she was short with her coworkers and that she wrote the essay in part to explain why she'd been so unhappy in the past few months. She continued: "I wanted to write an open letter to friends and employers to explain why I had been so unhappy. The mental pain of knowing I let so many people down at once was worse than the physical pain. To have people that you respect, who are the best in the business, witness you at your worst is tough." These days, Teigen is taking an antidepressant and about to begin therapy.
Of course, this isn't something she should have to apologise for or explain. Pregnancy is tough, and no matter who you are — supermodel or not — it can rattle you to your core. In the words of Teigen, "postpartum does not discriminate." Teigen may be financially comfortable — she admits to having a nanny — but money and comfort are not mutually inclusive. And when someone like Teigen admits to struggling with depression, she helps destigmatise the condition.
As with most things Chrissy Teigen, Twitter quickly rallied in support.
just when i thought i couldn't love @chrissyteigen more, she shares her struggle with postparttum and helps show women, its ok to ask 4 help— Lauren Barrett (@lmbarrett83) March 6, 2017
@chrissyteigen u rule. So important to speak on this. As many rude comments you get in response, just know way more of us are like ? https://t.co/y2J47e3aFQ— Sarah (@_eversarah) March 6, 2017
As if I needed any reason to love @chrissyteigen more. What a lovely, open letter. #ppd #postpartum #womenshealth https://t.co/iNDw9vRF5B— Sara M. Hefny (@saramhefny) March 6, 2017
Love you even more @chrissyteigen . Just read your beautiful essay.— Danielle Krause (@danikatt) March 6, 2017
