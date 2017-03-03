This Next Retrograde Means Big Things For Your Love Life

This Saturday, March 4, will bring about a Venus retrograde that will last until April. And, much like the Jupiter retrograde we saw last month, this backspin will actually offer more opportunities than limitations.
Since Venus is the planet that rules love and attraction, this retrograde may upend preconceived notions about your love life. With that may come a newfound attraction to someone you never considered to be a romantic prospect or a revelation about your current relationship.
While couples can make the most of the retrograde by having one of those Big Conversations they've been putting off, singles should be wary of leaning too hard into the retrograde's influence. Some astrologers believe that affections felt during a Venus retrograde can be fleeting. Of course, that doesn't mean you don't stand a chance at meeting a serious partner during this period of time. It will, however, feel harder to make a new relationship work under the retrograde.
The Astrotwins urge us to take this opportunity to show ourselves the love we normally give others. This might be the right move to make if you have any serious exes waiting in the wings. Venus retrogrades can put us in a nostalgic mood, which may lead some to reach out to old flames. If you know it's a bad idea to reconnect with your ex, draw a bath and show yourself some self-love instead. Once the retrograde lifts on April 15, the relief you feel will outshine the excitement of succumbing to a perilous stroll down memory lane.
Luckily, you can make these two opposing forces of the retrograde (new lusts vs. old loves) work in your favour. Reflect on your past relationships and think about what went wrong — what red flags appeared before the breakup that are only recognisable in hindsight? Use those lessons to inform any decisions you make with a new or potential partner during the retrograde. This should help to minimise any regrets or changes of heart that occur when Venus goes direct.
Protect your hearts, stargazers. This retrograde will overlap with the next Mercury retrograde for a couple days, during which time we wouldn't judge you if you went off the grid altogether.
