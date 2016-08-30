This article was originally published on January 23, 2015.
You know when you’re having one of those days. You were already running late for work. Then, your car broke down. An innocuous chat with your best friend turned into an inexplicable blowout fight. To top it all off, none of your texts seem to be going through to anyone.
If you complain about any of these things, someone will probably say to you, “Well, Mercury’s in retrograde.” Meaning: The orbit of the planets might be affecting you more than you think. But it's a little more complicated than that. Ahead, we break down Mercury retrograde and how it affects you.
