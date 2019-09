Earth to TRAPPIST-1 ! Could you please beam us up? The Pisces sun fuels our escapist urges until March 20 — and let's be honest, who among us hasn't been fantasising about distant galaxies where human rights aren't assaulted by the powers-that-be on a daily basis? But since 39 light years away is a bit too far for a spring break, we'll have to settle for designing our own "sanctuary states" within our communities and our own minds. Pisces Season is about comfort, compassion and safety. Creating better boundaries may be part of the plan, especially if any energy vampires have manipulated their way into our lives. Enact a zero tolerance policy for toxic people. And make a point of doing more to promote serenity: yoga, meditation, outdoor exercise. A common stress response among women is to "tend and befriend," which is very Pisces. Nurture your loved ones and commune with caring people. In March, this will keep you strong enough to #resist.