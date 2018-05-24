Heartbreak Holidays: Where To Go To Get Over Your Ex

To quote the late, great Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art”. But if you’ve just gone through a painful breakup, you might be less inclined to reach for the watercolours and more motivated to flee across the sea.
Travelling after tragedy can be liberating, so we’ve compiled a collection of 10 destinations to match your post-relationship mood – from anger and loneliness to laughter and light. If you need to get over it then it will help to get away from it. At the very least, escaping to one of these places will mean crying somewhere with a more interesting view than the Tube.