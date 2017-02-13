10 Women Share Their Sexy Selfie Tips

"Whenever I'm trying to take a good butt shot, I like to twist my upper body around so that the viewer gets a lil' face action too. Disembodied butt is always cute, but I like to add a little frontal pizzazz. If I take a selfie with a selfie stick, I really love having part of the stick be visible — it feels more honest. I'm really good at using the self-timer for selfies, but isn't there something *so raw* about a selfie stick handle in view? As far as what I was thinking — I was in my backyard, so I was definitely thinking 'I hope none of my neighbours can see me,' but I was also trying to act like I was taking a candid shot of myself (even though that's virtually impossible since I was clearly taking the picture.) I think 'candid selfie' is my new favourite oxymoron.""I'm a straight shooter. If anything, I up the brightness to make things more visible, but I hate filters. I don't like posting deceptive photos that don't look like me, and for that reason I haven't been wearing makeup in photos as much as I used to. When I see someone post a photo that is unposed, I admire their lack of caring. In this world of very rehearsed selfies, lackadaisical selfies help me appreciate my own face and body without makeup or a flattering outfit on.""My selfies usually end up on Instagram, simply because I get the most positive attention there. I'll often send intentionally gross/unflattering selfies to my BFFs, and my nude selfies are strictly for my partner.""I have always been a fan of Chromat's designs, so I was really delighted to receive a set from them! I love how the top looks like a deconstructed corset — and while I will certainly rock it as lingerie, I am just as jazzed to throw it over a tight white turtleneck and go out like that. When I got the package, I immediately tried it on for my friends, and they said I looked like Leeloo from The Fifth Element (who is basically the hottest character in existence, so I was quite flattered)."