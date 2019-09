10 Women Share Their Sexy Selfie Tips

"The pose was simple, I made sure I was comfortable and laying in a way that I actually would lay. I found decent lighting and kept the angle looking down the body to accent my long legs and torso. Then looking into the camera I just say in my head 'this is me.'""I tend to be a straight shooter. I think it's important to share honest photos when they are as intimate as a selfie. Photoshopping works for some people, and can be a great artistic opportunity to use. But it's not my style. Instead I use shadow and light. Lighting is a huge part of getting a good and clear photo. Light can change facial structure, bring out features, and cover or show blemishes and scars. I also realize that there's no such thing as a bad photo. We tend to be very self critical based on how we feel others may feel. Society has groomed us to identify certain angles and expressions as attractive while others are not. But nothing is truly ugly as long as you have confidence and integrity.""I don't post a lot of selfies or send them either. Especially sexy selfies. While I'm confident in who I am and what I look like, I just don't feel natural constantly snapping myself. Trying to be sexy feels fake for me. The rare occasion that I do selfie it's if I'm ether wearing something that will likely be controversial or if I am trying to highlight another person I've met. Since selfies are so intentional and intimate, I see them as an opportunity to share things that I really want people to see as genuine or connecting."Any image I share with the world is open to any perception. If anyone says anything — even something that seems negative, I'm always game to start a dialogue. I'm used to a range of commentary. From transphobic people identifying me as trans and sending death threats to people complimenting to people making chides at my body shape or 'masculine' features...It's all good. A photo is art — it will be different to everyone who encounters it.""This lingerie is something I've never worn before. I actually liked how comfortable it was and how it felt like something you could crawl into bed with, walk around the house in on a lazy day in, or even — if you wanted to — work out in. It didn't feel gimmicky."Intense Power Red Bralette + Bikini, available at Calvin Klein.