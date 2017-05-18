Update: After a successful debut, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are ready to deliver DropTwo of their Kendall + Kylie collection. You may have missed the first one, due to the fact that it sold out within minutes (literally), but have no fear, the duo just teased sneak peeks of the next offering of their eponymous label. Our verdict: so far, so good.
Kendall teased a bodycon citrus-hued dress topped off with a hat that reads "Fire" in lettering that recalls that of the infamous Fyre Festival she once promoted. And a bedside Kylie teased a merch-style long sleeve T-shirt that reads "Kylie," because duh — anything her name touches seems to automatically sell out.
That's the only look we've got for now, but the label's Instagram account is doubling as a countdown to the collection's drop on Monday, May 22nd. If there's anything DropOne taught us, it's to be on call, Pepsi in hand, ready to click quickly to nab everything our wardrobes desire.
This article was originally published on February 17th, 2017.
Gird your loins! The latest Kendall + Kylie collection is here. The duo released their limited edition DropOne capsule today exclusively on their website. The offering consists of seven styles that accompany their spring 2017 line — which has been available since last year — and the sisters plan to continue these supplemental drops seasonally. Only 100 pieces of each garment will be produced (which is very Yeezy, if you ask us), and each edition will be tagged with a number (i.e. '1 out of 100').
All of this would mean, then, that the collection was primed to sell out within a minutes, which it did. The sisters say it's their most "personal" and "curated" collection yet, per a release. It comes on the heels of another fashion line to come out of Calabasas: brother-in-law Kanye West's well-received Yeezy Season 5 show, which draws comparisons with the sisters' latest drop. There are enough shearling collars, Kardashian-style corset T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants, and clear booties to go around.
Basically, it's Kendall and Kylie's versions of everything else they already wear, but better. We've got our eyes on a pair of black jeans with a giant safety pin in place of a button (see, we told you it was cool). Ahead, check out the DropOne campaign — and brace yourself for the next drop.