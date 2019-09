After That Best Picture Mixup, Here’s What To Know About The Firm That Counts The Results

By now, you've obviously heard of the insane mix-up that happened last night at the Oscars when it was time to give out the award for Best Picture. In case you didn't, here's a quick recap: The award was handed to La La Land, and then the people on the stage were like, "Guys, our bad, Moonlight is the real Best Picture winner." It was one of the most remarkable moments in the history of both the Oscars and live TV.