Nicki Minaj Is Not Having A Great Weekend

How did you spend your Saturday? Netflix? Laundry? If you're Nicki Minaj, you endured a new diss track and had a business partnership shutter. While most of us were running errands and enjoying a day off, the rapper had to juggle some major shade from Remy Ma and the end of her partnership with Kmart.
On Saturday, Remy Ma released a new track, "ShETHER." The cover art alone makes it clear who the song is about, but in case you need further clarification, the lyrics point straight at Minaj.
"You wanna see a dead body" (little kid from BoyzNdaHood voice) @nickiminaj #Barz #AndBARZonly https://t.co/KKPFlmTERL pic.twitter.com/3tA9sukLah— Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) February 25, 2017
Billboard reports that it takes a few cues from Nas' 2001 track, "Ether," only the hook goes something like "Fuck Nicki Minaj." Alright, then. The song goes on to list what Ma considers a slew of fashion faux pas from the rapper. She sings, "You wore a pink diamond chicken wing chain (Are you dumb?) / You had a leopard beehive on your head (Are you dumb?)", a few of the men that Minaj has allegedly slept with (Drake, Gucci Mane), and then chronicles many of Minaj's public beefs, rapping,"How are you on the VMAs acting like you hood? / Way across the stage, talking 'bout 'Miley, what's good?' / That's Hannah Montana, she was always happy / You only fronted on Mariah 'cause Mariah don't carry."
It's an extensive laundry list, to say the least." Ma even mocks Minaj's title of "Queen of Rap." That's a low blow. Many are seeing the song as a clap back at Minaj's verse in Gucci Mane's latest track, "Make Love." After all, "ShETHER" came out just a day after the release of "Make Love."
"You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques," Minaj says in the song.
Twitter users were quick to point out all of the references Ma made in "ShETHER." Minaj's Wikipedia page had some choice edits in the wake of this controversy, too.
LMFAOOO y'all are really too quick ! Wikipedia said Remy Ma killed Nicki Minaj already lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/vPspYkAIrA— Kaya Rosado ?? (@Kayaa__) February 25, 2017
Minaj also posted a since-deleted Instagram photo citing sales figures for her song and Ma's track with Fat Joe. The receipts speak for themselves.
Nicki Minaj has already responded. She came with the receipts. pic.twitter.com/teURZCsA7w— Jessie Karangu ?? (@JMKTV) February 25, 2017
But that wasn't all Minaj had to deal with over the weekend. Billboard reports that Kmart has discontinued her clothing line. After @KmartFashions, a Twitter account that isn't officially affiliated with Kmart, announced that the line would end due to low sales, Kmart released an official response.
"Kmart is thrilled that we were the first retail partner to create a custom apparel line for Nicki Minaj," a Kmart representative told Billboard. "We have enjoyed a positive relationship with Nicki Minaj and her team over the last three years. As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavours."
.@kmartfashions is not affiliated w/ @kmart. We're proud of the partnership w/ Nicki Minaj & great products brought to members & her fans— Kmart (@Kmart) February 26, 2017
The line debuted in 2013. Currently, almost all the Nicki Minaj Kmart offerings are 40% off. If you're looking for a bodycon matching set of a pair of Minaj joggers to lounge in while you sip all this spilled tea, you better act fast.
