While the 89th Academy Awards are sure to be filled with all of our favourites faces, there's one prominent nominee who won't be in the star-studded audience. Natalie Portman released a statement on Saturday announcing that she would not be attending the Oscars and explaining the reason why she'll be absent from the festivities.
In a note obtained by Variety, Portman said that she'd be sitting out of both the Oscars and Saturday's Spirit Awards because of her pregnancy.
“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” Portman said. “I feel so lucky to be honoured among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”
The actress's pregnancy was confirmed back in September after she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. This will be the second child for Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied, a French ballet dancer and choreographer.
Tonight, Portman is nominated for Best Actress for her lead role in Jackie. Even that's not enough to get her to the ceremony, and we think we know why.
"I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability," Portman told Jimmy Kimmel, who happens to be tonight's host, back in January. "Like, if I’m going somewhere, I’m like, ‘Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?’ So before I go anywhere, I’ll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared."
This late into the pregnancy, it's safe to say there's no buffet that could satisfy those cravings.
Earlier this year, the 35-year-old appeared in a photoshoot for Vanity Fair that showcased her baby bump.
"It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant," said Vanity Fair fashion and style director Jessica Diehl.
Even though Portman won't be hitting the red carpet, we're sure she'll be exuding her own kind of radiance from the couch. And you know what? She deserves it.
