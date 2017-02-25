If you were a kid growing up in the late '90s, chances are you loved watching Cat Deeley and Ant & Dec on SMTV Live. Obviously it had the best American shows like Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Hey Arnold!, but it was SMTV Live's infectious silliness that made it essential viewing. Remember their Friends parody "Chums," or "The Beautiful Corrs," or "Wonky Donkey?" I could go on. Anyway, during an appearance on This Morning yesterday, Ant & Dec floated the idea of bringing back SMTV Live for a one-off, 20th anniversary reunion show. "We are talking about maybe doing something if we can get Cat back from America," Declan Donnelly said, according to the BBC. "She's a big star out in America now, so she might come back if we beg." Deeley has presented U.S. reality series So You Think You Can Dance since 2006, but she clearly hasn't forgotten where she came from. "I think it would be a great idea. It's been 20 years," she told the Press Association yesterday. "I think it's about time, isn't it, for all those with a misspent youth. It would be great and really fun. If we can all get back together at the same time, at the same place, let's recreate the magic." The first ever episode of SMTV Live actually aired on the 29th of August, 1998, so the trio have plenty of time to align their diaries. Is it too soon to request a sketch called "The Still Beautiful Corrs," please? In the meantime, whet your appetite for a possible reunion with this YouTube compilation of some of SMTV Live's best bits.
