Ventimiglia also revealed why his arm is in a sling. He explained to Fallon that he had "some torn tendons" that required surgery. Fallon suggested creating a better backstory about the injury, but he wasn't buying Ventimiglia's suggestions about a burning building or an orphanage. Instead, Fallon suggested that the actor is a "compulsive gambler," and he sustained the injury from playing the slot machines too many times. "I think that's Season Two This Is Us!," Ventimiglia joked.