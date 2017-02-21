If You Like Ikea Furniture, You’ll Love This Ikea Garden

If you've always wanted to have your own garden — but you live in a small apartment — Denmark-based company Space10 may have just the solution for you. Space10, which is supported by Ikea, has invented a compact DIY garden for urban dwellers, Hello Giggles reports. Called The Growroom, it was designed for small spaces and is meant to inspire us city folk to plant our own gardens and grow our own food. "It empowers people to grow their own food much more locally in a beautiful and sustainable way," the company says on its website. The 17-step instructions for putting it together are available on Space10. The orb itself is made of plywood and you would need to have the pieces precisely cut. While the process isn't exactly a breeze, the instructions don't leave out a single detail. So if you have some Ikea experience, you're well on your way (it is basically a bookshelf for plants). And it'll be worth a day of manual labour to see the garden come to life.
