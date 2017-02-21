Monday marked what would have been the 50th birthday of music legend Kurt Cobain. The Nirvana icon was just 27 when he was found dead inside his home in Seattle, and his daughter, Frances Bean, wasn't even two years old. However, she still carries her father close to her heart, and commemorated his birthday with a touching post on Instagram.
The post features a picture of a handwritten note that reads "Today would’ve been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me The GIFT of Life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."
"February 20th 2017," she captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday."
There's no doubt that her father would be proud were he alive to see her today. The 24-year-old helped produce Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and is slated to be the face of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 ad campaign. At such a young age, her accomplishments are only just beginning.
Advertisement