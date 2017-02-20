Angelina Jolie Holds Back Her Tears While Talking About Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelia Jolie talked about her split from Brad Pitt during an interview with the BBC World News. Angelina Jolie is in Cambodia with her children. Jolie is there working on her new movie. That movie, First They Killed My Father, is about the life under the brutal Khmer Rouge regime, told through the perspective of a child. In addition to talking about the movie, the actor briefly discussed her high-profile divorce. "I don't want to say much about it," Jolie says. "It was a very difficult time, and we are a family." She is clear to point out that they will always be a family. She is also visibly emotional talking about such a private part of her life in a public forum. Watch the emotional interview, below.
