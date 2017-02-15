Who’s The New Character In Stranger Things Season 2?

Hawkins National Laboratory has a new doctor in charge. Paul Reiser will play the mysterious Dr. Owens in Stranger Things' second season. And while we don't know a ton of details about his character yet, Reiser did talk to Entertainment Weekly about his new role. Reiser told EW that his character will seem "nebulous" to viewers — you don't know whether or not he's a good character. Could he be helping Hopper (David Harbour) double cross the lab's bad guys? Don't expect Dr. Owens to be a recreation of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), though. "My guy is much more hands-on and sort of among his many degrees is that he has a bedside manner that Modine's character did not have," Reiser told the magazine. "I know coming into this what this community has gone through and my job is to try and walk them through their mistrust." Having a new person helm the lab is intriguing — and there's no way he'll be worse than Dr. Brenner, right? We can't wait to see what the Duffer brothers have in store for Reiser's character this season.
Advertisement