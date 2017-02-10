Here’s Why Everyone Is Making “See You In Court” Jokes Right Now

Michael Hafford
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision to uphold the stay on Donald Trump's Muslim ban met with a giant internet reaction. Naturally, the President wanted to weigh in. His tweet included a phrase many found amusing.
The main thrust is that it's pretty silly to tell a court that you'll see them in court. Like, you just left the court. Why would you tell someone you'll see them where you just left? Also, it sounds like something a villain in a movie where the hero is a dog would say. The jokes came hot and heavy. The White House unironically made an Instagram post featuring the phrase. That's a real thing that happens now. Here are some of the best jokes.
