Here’s Why Everyone Is Making “See You In Court” Jokes Right Now

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision to uphold the stay on Donald Trump's Muslim ban met with a giant internet reaction. Naturally, the President wanted to weigh in. His tweet included a phrase many found amusing.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
The main thrust is that it's pretty silly to tell a court that you'll see them in court. Like, you just left the court. Why would you tell someone you'll see them where you just left? Also, it sounds like something a villain in a movie where the hero is a dog would say. The jokes came hot and heavy. The White House unironically made an Instagram post featuring the phrase. That's a real thing that happens now. Here are some of the best jokes.
We have been saying this for a while. https://t.co/JFpVlTYUZm— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 10, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump "I'll see you in court!" = "and I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling judges!" pic.twitter.com/FvAPsibZFu— Matt Bauman (@mattbaumanNYC) February 9, 2017
"SEE YOU IN COURT" is what the rich white villain in a dance crew movie yells after he loses a rec room turf battle to a bunch of teens.— Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) February 9, 2017
"A Federal Appeals Court Just Ruled Against Trump's "Muslim Ban"— its noré noré (@noredavis) February 10, 2017
Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/tUZmBX3jxH
Jenny Jonson Hi five looks at her drafts. "see you in Kourt" she chuckles to herself. Another hit.— Memenendez Bros (@trillballins) February 10, 2017
