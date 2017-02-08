Valentine's Day is still a few days away, but it looks like one couple already has romance down pat. Not only did Austin McMillan and her boyfriend, Nick Janevski, get to see Céline Dion, a.k.a. the best singer in the world, she invited herself to their wedding after an impromptu proposal. During a routine meet-and-greet before Dion's Las Vegas residency, Janevski surprised McMillan by getting down on one knee and popping the question — let's not forget that Céline Dion herself was right there. For a diva that sings so much about love, she looked pretty shocked. "I was shocked and couldn't get any words out, so Céline backed up into the curtain behind us and said, 'Are you going to say yes?'" McMillian told Entertainment Tonight. "Céline was shocked and I was, too. She was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband [René Angélil]. Then, [she] invited herself to the wedding!"
when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! ??? there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend ??❤️?? God's timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!!
McMillan posted a few pictures of the proposal to Instagram. Not only is she surprised, Dion's expression of disbelief and happiness is pretty damn amazing, too. After the proposal, Dion posed for a few more pictures with the couple and admired McMillan's new ring. She couldn't hold back her emotions then, either. "Céline Dion is about the only person I wouldn't mind photo bombing the pictures of our proposal," the newly engaged McMillan wrote in a caption. "I'm still floating around in the clouds over here, feeling like it's a dream!! My heart is so happy!! What a dream come true." If Dion really does make an appearance at the wedding, maybe she'll give the bride and groom a preview of that new song she's been teasing.
