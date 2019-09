Valentine's Day is still a few days away, but it looks like one couple already has romance down pat. Not only did Austin McMillan and her boyfriend, Nick Janevski, get to see Céline Dion, a.k.a. the best singer in the world , she invited herself to their wedding after an impromptu proposal. During a routine meet-and-greet before Dion's Las Vegas residency, Janevski surprised McMillan by getting down on one knee and popping the question — let's not forget that Céline Dion herself was right there. For a diva that sings so much about love, she looked pretty shocked. "I was shocked and couldn't get any words out, so Céline backed up into the curtain behind us and said, 'Are you going to say yes?'" McMillian told Entertainment Tonight . "Céline was shocked and I was, too. She was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband [René Angélil] . Then, [she] invited herself to the wedding!"