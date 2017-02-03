Watch Idris Elba Get Hilarious Dating Advice From Kids

If you didn't have a soft spot for Idris Elba before, you will now. Though the British actor is most famous for playing tough guys like The Wire's Stringer Bell (bad) and Luther's DCI John Luther (good), he's clearly a softie at heart. He's also willing to take romantic advice from a pack of kids who think eating beans on a date is the worst thing you could possibly do. (To be fair, they may be onto something.) In case you missed it, Elba is currently participating in an Omaze charity campaign for Valentine's Day. Make a donation to help girls in Sierra Leone go to school, and you'll have a shot at winning a date with him on February 14. To prepare, he's sought out dating tips from some pint-sized players. One little girl cops to having 25 boyfriends. Another wants to date Ariana Grande. And yet another makes a pretty convincing argument for why Elba should act like a "bad guy" and not some nerdy goody-two-shoes with glasses and, tragically, a "babyish watch." From dancing to funny faces guaranteed to seduce, these kiddos have a lot of opinions. But watching the video is worth it alone just to see 007 favourite Elba react to one girl's James Bond crush. Honestly, just take all our money. We want that date.
Advertisement