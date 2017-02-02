Chrissy Teigen & Kim Kardashian Just Started A Book Club

We know it might mean missing out on breaking Beyoncé pregnancy announcements and Cabinet confirmation updates, but sometimes you just need to switch off and kick back with a good book. If social media queens Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian can do it, so can you. Last night Kardashian announced that she, Teigen, and celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin have decided to embrace their literary sides by starting a book club. And you, yes you, are welcome to join. "So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!" the reality star tweeted.
So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017
It all sounds very Big Little Lies, until you consider the not-at-all-erotic book selection they've made. "I'm making them read Embraced By The Light as our first book!" Kardashian added. Embraced by the Light is a spiritual book about author Betty J. Eadie's near-death experience. "Its purpose is to bring to its reader the powerful message of God's unconditional and eternal love for them," a website for the book states. If that floats your boat, get thee to a bookstore. Teigen took to Twitter to urge fans to "join us." What does that mean, exactly?
I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette https://t.co/yZy5wllBJ4— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017
You read, they meet up for canapés and cocktails to discuss.
