Is This How Beyoncé Got Pregnant With Twins?

Today, the queen herself blessed us with some truly great news. Beyoncé posted an image to Instagram announcing that she is pregnant...with twins. The photo, which appears to be inspired by Renaissance portraits and Dolce & Gabbana ad campaigns, is a colourful and festive celebration of Queen Bey's bump and gives doubters all the proof they need. No tricks, no folds, no questions. Many are celebrating this great blessing and offering the superstar congratulations, but just as many are speculating that Beyoncé opted for IVF and that may be the reason she's having twins.
Say Beyoncé pregnancy is fake this time around and we gone fight— King Nuk ?? (@nuktoofly) February 1, 2017
Last year The New York Times reported that over 40% of IVF deliveries in the United States are of twins or even triplets and higher. "More than 60,000 babies — about 1.6% of all infants born here — were conceived through IVF, and 41.1% of all IVF deliveries were multiples," the Times reported, using data culled from 2013. According to Dr. Abigail C. Mancuso, that's "directly attributable to the common practice of transferring multiple embryos to the uterus to enhance pregnancy rates." The report was published in Fertility and Sterility.
Some Twitter users are certain the twins are a probable sign of IVF, though until Beyoncé or her team issues a statement, everything is speculation.
All these celebrity twin pregnancies are not happening spontaneously. It's #IVF. Anyway, congrats to #Beyonce. #twins pic.twitter.com/iZphAW1bTa— David and Josh (@RockandLedge) February 1, 2017
Ok but who is Beyonce's IVF doctor and what meds was she on this cycle— Doree Shafrir (@doree) February 1, 2017
