Did You Catch Blue Ivy In Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement?

By now, you've heard that Beyoncé is carrying two little ones inside her blessed womb. While we don't know any details on those little bundles of joy — other than there will be two of them — Beyoncé may have been dropping a few hints in her Instagram announcement earlier today. Take a closer look at the photo and you may notice a few not-so-subtle clues.
What's the queen sitting on? No, not a golden throne, she's sitting on a tuffet of ivy. Behind her? That would be a bright blue sky. What does this visual arithmetic add up to? We have to say, we think it's a nod to big sis Blue Ivy. And since Beyoncé dropped that tip, you could surmise that the rest of the photo is full of hints, too. Aside from Bey looking like a modern-day Renaissance portrait, we spy plenty of botanical inspiration. Could the new additions to Bey's brood be named after roses, orchids, peonies, or various ferns and greenery? Ranunculus does have a nice ring to it. There's also an entire rainbow to choose from, including pink, purple, yellow, peach, and blush. Plus, all that green. It certainly gives Beyoncé a lot of options. It may be a stretch to think that this proud mom is giving us a preview of the babies' names, but with Beyoncé, you never can tell.
