Homeland Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: “The Covenant”

Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) has never been one to draw inside the lines. It’s both her strongest attribute and her Kryptonite. When Carrie sets her mind on a target, there’s nothing that will stand in her way, even if whatever she has to do is highly dangerous and completely illegal. Because Carrie’s intentions are always for the greater good, she considers herself above the law. While working as a CIA agent, her tendency to buck the system and go rogue made her seem heroic. But now that’s she working within the legal system, blatantly ignoring the rules royally screws up Sekou’s (J. Mallory McCree) case. Carrie no longer appears heroic, just naive and stupid.