There’s A Petition To Replace Lady Gaga For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

With just a few days to go before Lady Gaga takes the stage at Super Bowl LI, it looks like some people are looking to replace her — never mind that she's been prepping for months and just wants to put on a show that's fun for the whole family. USA Today reports that a change.org petition has started with hopes to get a different performer. Namely, the more than 51,000 signees want hip-hop group Migos to take over. The petition was started by Justin G. of San Francisco. In the the description, he writes, "Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee, Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!! If you’re gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW." Admittedly, that would be a pretty sweet show. Even with all those signatures, it's pretty unlikely that the NFL will heed Justin's pleas for "THE ONLY SHOW," especially considering Gaga's performance may (or may not) involve live animals and has probably gone through myriad hoops from both the NFL and Fox. While we won't know for sure what's in store until February 5, maybe Justin and his pals can hope for a cameo from Migos and Co. We do know one thing for certain: Both Gaga and Migos have a thing for Versace — and that may be enough for the pop star to offer up a guest spot.
