We don't half-ass a theme party. #PP3 "Awkward Family Reunion" was a success. Appearances by Martha the cat/crafty cousin. Drunk cougar Aunt Sharon. Brigette the cultured cousin. Cindy the car accident cousin. The other Cindy who changed her name to "Water" & Grandma Murtle. Thanks @viralboothatl @courtknows & all the cast/crew who came out to kick off the movie.
There ain't no party like a Pitch Perfect 3 cast party. A week after throwing an epic roller skating jamboree, the women are outdoing themselves with an awkward family reunion fete. Honestly, it's scarily on point. As Brittany Snow pointed out on Instagram, this party, which kicked off filming of the threequel, included all your awkward family members. There was Anna Kendrick playing your cat lady cousin Martha and Grandma Myrtle, a needlepoint sweater wearing Anna Camp. Bridgette, your cultured cousin was there, along with cousins Cindy and Cindy. The accident-prone one and the one who's going through her goth phase. She prefers to be called "Water" now, in case you didn't hear. Who did Snow play at this reunion? Well, she was "Drunk cougar Aunt Sharon." As if you couldn't tell from the tumbler in her hand and the pearl necklace in her mouth. "We don't half-ass a theme party," Snow declared. This photo is evidence of that.
Advertisement