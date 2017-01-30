The Screen Actors Guild Awards attracts the best of the best from both movies and television each year. And sometimes that causes some problems when it comes to overlapping nominations. Just ask Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, who has found himself in quite the quandary. During an interview on the red carpet with E!, Parsons revealed that he would be sitting at the Hidden Figures table, and not with his Big Bang family. Standing next to him was his co-star, Kaley Cuoco and she was not thrilled to hear the news. She feigned utter surprise even after Parsons insisted that he had told her of his table move earlier that week. Cuoco still acted otherwise — mean glares, dramatic eye rolls, and all. "Isn't it weird if I sat at the Modern Family table?" she quipped. Parsons tried to appease her by saying that the tables would be close together. I guess that means they can at least hang out for a commercial selfie between awards.

