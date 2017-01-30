David Harbour’s Speech At The SAG Awards Got A Standing Ovation

The theme of the 2017 SAG Awards was unity, unity, and more unity. For one of the final speeches of the night, David Harbour of Stranger Things collected the award for best performance by an ensemble, slinging (or rather, shouting) unity at the audience. "Oh my god. Wow. This is unreal," he began. At first, the veteran actor, who plays a detective in the Netflix original, seems a bit flustered, perhaps stunned at the win. (As the person who compiled the predicted winners for the SAG awards, I can confidently say this win was an upset.) As the actor grounded himself, though, the speech moved into inspirational territory. "I would just light of all that's going on in the world today it's difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things," he said, admitting that the accolade for the show might seem redundant. The '80s-inspired science fiction series has been highly praised since it first hit Netflix. "But this award from you, who take your craft seriously, and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper. And through our art to battle against fear, self-centredness, and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture. And through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing infinite truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken, and afraid, and tired, they are not alone. We are united, in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive." Harbour went on to tie this into the Stranger Things 'verse — a world where bullies and monsters get their due and lost little girls receive shelter from a trio of ostracised middle schoolers. He continued, "Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised. And we will do it all with soul, with heat, and with joy." At this point, the crowd was on its feet. In the audience, Courtney B. Vance, Lea DeLaria, and Viggo Mortensen can be spotted standing at attention. Harbour spoke, and the actors of Hollywood agreed. Earlier today, the actor posted an Instagram of himself with the crumpled-up speech with the caption,"Wonder if I'll be able to give this crumpled up chicken scratch speech tonight for best ensemble in a drama series. It's about you all my brave fellow artists and how important you are to this world." Well, sir, it looks like you rose to the occasion. Watch the full speech, below.
