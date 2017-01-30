Any awards show where TV's hottest stars mingle with Hollywood A-listers is bound to have the absolute most glamorous — and fun — red carpet. And the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards never disappoints in either department.
The ladies were radiant and stylish and the men were dapper down the carpet but, truly, the hottest accessory of the night was a beloved by their side. As the stars walked the carpet, our most beloved and adorable couples brought the love and plenty of PDA. Oh, and we also caught a hilarious photobomb from Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Young stars like Gina Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, and Brie Larson were all smiles as they cast adoring glances at their handsome dates for the night. And married couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend along with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were the perfect example of what a happy marriage looks like. We may also have snuck in one non-romantic acting duo, but we think you may agree with us.
Here are our most favourite couples of the night, hope they make you feel as much love as we did.