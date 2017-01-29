Are You Ready For The SAG Awards? Join Us For “Carpet Diem,” A Facebook Live Pre-Show

In case you missed it, it's awards season, and that means it's time to grab the popcorn and go full-on couch potato for hours on end. We've talked endlessly about preparing for the Oscars now that the nominees have been announced, and what better way to prepare our ballots than by watching The Screen Actors' Guild Awards. This year, Refinery29 teamed up with TBS for the first time ever to bring you "Carpet Diem," a brand new live red carpet pre-show hosted by Refinery29 associate producer Emily Curl and features writer Arianna Davis. Throughout the red carpet pre-show, Emily and Arianna are inviting viewers to watch in real time via Facebook Live, as they answer questions, play games, comment on the best red carpet trends and poll audience members on their own thoughts. Ask us your questions and check out the conversation below.