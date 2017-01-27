Petition To Release Donald Trump’s Taxes Breaks Important Record

Donald Trump still hasn't released his taxes. While speculating about their contents is irresponsible, if they're anything like his 1995 tax returns, they must be spectacularly embarrassing for a President already dogged by questions about foreign influence in his administration. "The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns," Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said on ABC's This Week. "We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are — are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like." Apparently Conway is disconnected from what people care about, because the petition to release Trump's taxes just broke the all-time signatures record on the White House's petitions page. It's 371,766 signatures (as of this writing) surpass the standing record of 367,180, which was for a petition to “legally recognise the Westboro Baptist Church as a hate group.” So, if we're keeping track, that means that more people think Trump should release his taxes than would like to condemn a group that protests the funerals of dead soldiers. To add an admittedly highly unscientific bit of kindling to the fire, here's a tweet that called on non-journalists to respond if they cared about our President's taxes.
"Only ones who care about my tax returns are the reporters."— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 11, 2017
Retweet this if you're not a reporter, but you care about Trump's tax returns.
Conway later back-pedalled on her own statement, saying that Trump could release his taxes once they were out from under audit. Of course, an audit doesn't prevent anyone from releasing their taxes.
Advertisement