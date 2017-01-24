Celebs Respond To 2017 Oscar Nominations & Meryl Streep’s Reaction Is Priceless

The 2017 Oscar nominations are in, and emotions are running high. Despite a few head-scratching moments, the overall outpouring of reactions toward the nominees has been fairly positive. Good job, Academy. Most importantly, some of our favourite A-listers awakened this morning to the best news of their lives. And several took to Twitter and sent out heartfelt statements about being inducted into that ever exclusive club: the Oscar nominees. Check out some of the best responses to the big morning, below. Ryan Gosling, Best Actor — La La Land
“I’m very grateful to the Academy for recognizing my work in La La Land. It was a true collaboration, so to see everyone else’s wonderful work on the film acknowledged so generously makes it even more special,” said Gosling in a statement. Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress — Fences
Thank you to @TheAcademy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm! https://t.co/E7diniFqN1— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 24, 2017
Emma Stone, Best Actress — La La Land
“What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can’t wait to celebrate together,” Stone said in a statement.
Lin-Manuel Miranda,Best Original Song — "How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
I'm sorry I'm not saying more things reporters are calling me like a lot— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017
Michelle Williams, Best Actress — Manchester by the Sea
"Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. Making this film was incredibly rewarding and none of it would have been possible without the guidance from our fearless leader, Kenneth Lonergan. I am thrilled to share this nomination with Kenny, Casey, Lucas and the rest of the cast, producers, and crew. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. It is truly an honor to be included among such amazing women in this category.”
Naomie Harris, Best Supporting Actress — Moonlight
Barry Jenkins, Best Director — Moonlight
Just turned my phone on here in Amsterdam. It's ummmmmm... yeah. Oh my. So much love, overwhelmed. Literally and figuratively— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) January 24, 2017
Ava DuVernay, Best Documentary Feature — 13th
Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo pic.twitter.com/R8Zy7015IH— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 24, 2017
Meryl Streep, Best Actress — Florence Foster Jenkins
Streep's reaction just might be the funniest of all. While nominees freely tweeted GIs and sent out heartfelt statements, Streep had the best of both worlds. Her publicist emailed reporters this morning and simply said, "Please find the following GIF as a statement on behalf of Meryl Streep."
Well played, Meryl. Well played.
