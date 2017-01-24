The only thing worse than being snubbed for an Academy Award is having your name accidentally listed on the nominee list. As fans eagerly watched the 2017 Oscar nominations roll in on Tuesday morning, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed discrepancies between the Academy's official website and its Twitter account. Namely, the website listed Amy Adams and Tom Hanks under the nominee lists for the Best Actor and Best Actress categories — but neither of them were actually nominated for the awards. Hanks' name was mistakenly added to the end of the Best Actor nominee list for his role in Sully, while Adams' name temporarily replaced nominee Ruth Negga's on the Best Actress list.
Odd: For a few minutes, Tom Hanks was listed on the official Oscars website for Best Actor. Now fixed. https://t.co/fL9eZ7nKiR pic.twitter.com/pbNF6xfW8y— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 24, 2017
#AmyAdams was on the nomination list published on the #Oscar website. Then took it down! WTF! #Epicfail #Notrust pic.twitter.com/0rWkeNuzqH— Metro900 (@Metro900Studios) January 24, 2017
In a statement provided to Refinery29, Ryan Jackson, the Disney/ABC Television Group's editorial chief of communications, apologised for the error on behalf of ABC. "This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website," Jackson said in the statement. "The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologise to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion." The blunder is sad, both for the actors and for their supporters. But as EW notes, they shouldn't be too torn up — both Hanks and Adams have each received five Oscar nominations in previous years.
