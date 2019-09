A Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended over a tweet she wrote about Barron Trump, as Deadline reports. On Friday, Katie Rich, who writes for SNL's "Weekend Update" segment, penned a tweet in which she stated that Trump's 10-year-old son with wife Melania "will be this country’s first homeschool shooter." Though the tweet was deleted hours later, it sparked backlash almost immediately, with people criticising Rich for attacking a child for his father's politics. Rich has since issued an apology, writing on Twitter: "I sincerely apologise for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."