Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Pic Of Chris Martin & Son Moses

Looks like all that conscious uncoupling is going well. Gwyneth Paltrow may have divorced Chris Martin, but the Coldplay frontman is still all over her Instagram. Last night the actress shared a sweet photo of Martin and their 10-year-old son Moses wearing matching tops. Martin can be seen kissing Moses' forehead, making this just one Apple short of the ultimate magical modern family moment.
Paltrow also added the hashtag #believeinlove, which is a constant Coldplay theme. It's a lyric in the song "Up&Up," and was the message shared by spectators during last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Synergy! The Oscar winner spoke to InStyle last month about her continued bond with her ex. "He's at my house every single day," she shared. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life... To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me. Even though I'm not his wife." Mock all you want, but after last year's breakup bonanza, we'll happily cheer on celebrity exes who actually opt to play nice.
Advertisement