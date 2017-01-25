What Drives A Woman To Murder A Loved One?

But she goes on to paint a picture of a two-way violent relationship, with them both assaulting each other over time. Insisting the incident that resulted in Josh's death was an ordinary fight that got out of hand, Amber's mother says: "Did she push him? Yes. Did she mean to? No." Despite trying to convince the jury she was acting in self-defence, they found her guilty of second-degree murder. The couple's son was born in prison and now lives with Amber's mother. At the end of the documentary we are informed that Amber killed herself in her jail cell last October, after filming had finished. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or a woman let down by the legal system? The documentary forces you to ask these questions. Patricia Ignacio admits bludgeoning her cousin to death with a rock. Brought up in Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in America, Patricia's is a familiar story. New Mexico has one of the highest rates of domestic abuse and violent crime in the US and is one of the most deprived parts of the country. Patricia's mother was an alcoholic and she was raised by different families. At 19, she met the man she would marry, had three children in three years, and found herself in an abusive relationship with her husband, who drank heavily. When social services took away her children, Patricia's life spiralled, and she started drinking, getting high and getting into fights. She says her life was "going too fast". The day she was released from a 21-day jail sentence for fighting, in November 2008, she went drinking with her cousin Irene. Six hours after they met, police were called to the scene of a brutal attack. Patricia had bludgeoned Irene with a huge rock following a fight in which Irene called Patricia a "bad mother" and "worthless". Blood was found 16 feet away from the body and an official described it as "akin to a boxing match".