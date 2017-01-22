Game of Thrones unleashes a devastating plot twist every other episode, so maybe fans shouldn't be too surprised that this theory that spells serious trouble for the Starks. HelloGiggles has the receipts that claim the Starks could die by the end of the series. What evidence is there that Sansa (Sophie Turner) Arya (Maisie Williams) Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and possibly Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are goners? A wolf reference might be a major clue. According to redditor zroberts1207, the original title of the seventh and presumably final book in George R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series was A Time For Wolves (it will now be called A Dream of Spring) which zroberts1207 states could indicate a "civil war" amongst the Stark children for power. Since there will be too many heirs to Winterfell, zroberts1207 believes it will create conflict that, ultimately, could lead to the demise of the Stark family. Direwolves have long been a symbol of the Stark family and their power, with Cersei (Lena Headey) calling for the execution of Sansa's direwolf in season 1. Still, the idea that the book title references their deaths is a bit of a stretch: not only is it no longer the title of the book, it also could be indicative of many major moments for this family. However, before you write this theory off entirely, Pellegrini adds a second piece of evidence that might keep Game of Thrones fans up and night. Pellegrini reminds fans that Leaf (Kae Alexander) one of the Children of the Forest who sacrifices herself to save Bran and Meera (Ellie Kendrick), may have hinted at the end of the Stark clan — metaphorically, anyway. During Leaf's speech in the season 6 episode "Hold the Door," Leaf refers to "direwolves," and says that while they will "outlast us all... their time will come as well." Game of Thrones might go there and off the Starks, but it's also possible that their "time" could mean something else entirely — like that they'll finally get their revenge on the people that have wronged them. Game of Thrones might rip our hearts out, but I'm not so sure the show would go so far as to destroy the family we've been rooting for all along.
