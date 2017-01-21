Here’s Everything Leaving UK Netflix In Late-January And February

As Netflix expands and refines its content library, it's inevitable that some titles will be retired to make way for the new. Movies leaving the UK library before the end of January include Natural Born Killers, the provocative 1994 crime satire featuring awesome performances from Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Robert Downey Jr. Another classic crime film, 1984's Once Upon a Time in America starring Robert De Niro and Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern, will be exiting Netflix too. In February, Netflix will lose classic US sitcom Grounded for Life. Look out for guest appearances from a young Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in that one. Creepy horror flick Stonehearst Asylum with Kate Beckinsale will also be leaving the UK library. Popular South Korean medical drama Syndrome, Australian teen series Dance Academy, and Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle-based TV docs Long Way Down and Long Way Round will be departing Netflix in February too. Here's a list of everything leaving the UK Netflix library in late-January and February so you know what to watch and enjoy before it's too late. Titles leaving Netflix on the 22nd of January: Arena (1989)

Bananas (1971)

The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director's Cut (1977)

The Unforgiven (1960)

The Wonderful Country (1959) Titles leaving Netflix on the 23rd of January: Ungli (2014)

Yudh (2014) Titles leaving Netflix on the 25th of January: Stonehearst Asylum (2014)