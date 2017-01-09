Don’t Worry, Natalie Portman’s Jackie Accent Annoyed Her Family, Too

When you're committed to your craft, there's often no "on and off" switch. And Natalie Portman knows this all too well. Last night, during a red carpet interview at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Portman discussed the film for which she's nominated, Jackie. In the titular role, the actress cultivated a distinct accent, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's famous Mid-Atlantic vernacular. "It was fun to play the accent," Portman told Entertainment Tonight. However, the Jackie 'twang became so ingrained in Portman's mind that she'd often speak like Jackie off-set, and those close to her totally called her out on it. "I always think that I drop it right away. But I definitely got some complaints from friends and family that I was still talking in Jackie voice," she said. Portman's accent in the film took many audiences by surprise. So we can only imagine how it struck people who actually hear Portman speak every day. Check out the interview, below.
