Don’t Worry, Natalie Portman’s Jackie Accent Annoyed Her Family, Too

When you're committed to your craft, there's often no "on and off" switch. And Natalie Portman knows this allwell. Last night, during a red carpet interview at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards , Portman discussed the film for which she's nominated, Jackie. In the titular role, the actress cultivated a distinct accent, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's famous Mid-Atlantic vernacular. "It was fun to play the accent," Portman told Entertainment Tonight. However, the Jackie 'twang became so ingrained in Portman's mind that she'd often speak like Jackie off-set, and those close to her totally called her out on it. "I always think that I drop it right away. But I definitely got some complaints from friends and family that I was still talking in Jackie voice," she said. Portman's accent in the film took many audiences by surprise . So we can only imagine how it struck people who actually hear Portman speak every day. Check out the interview, below.