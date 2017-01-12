Khloé Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye Than Rat Out O.J.

What does it say about Khloé Kardashian that she'd rather throw her brothers under the bus than O.J. Simpson? And why do we watch The Late Late Show's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment when we know we're just going to dry-heave the entire time? Last night's show saw host James Corden squaring off against Kardashian in the Truth or Dare-style challenge. Like her half-sister Kendall Jenner before her, the reality star took the opportunity to dis her brother Rob. Rather than eat cod sperm, she quickly volunteered that his show Rob & Chyna was her least favourite E! show, even though she'd never even heard of step-brother Brody Jenner's show, Sex with Brody. Insulting two family members when you only need to insult one? Cold. It was then Corden's turn. The Brit tried his best to swig back a shot glass of foul-smelling bird saliva (gag), but decided he'd prefer to reveal Pierce Brosnan as the celebrity who'd been really rude to him in the past. According to Corden, the actor once kicked him and his wife out of a VIP section at a U2 concert, making a visit to the Late Late Show couch unlikely. Pierce, we expected better. Speaking of juice, Kardashian seems to have inherited her late father Robert's protective instincts toward O.J. Simpson. She ate a slimy fish eye to get out of sharing her take on whether or not her dad's famous former client was indeed guilty of murder. That probably means she (like pretty much everyone else in America) thinks he is guilty, right? And could she not have just shrugged her shoulders, answered, "I don't know," and bypassed the eyeball? If you can stomach it, the video makes for some hilarious viewing. Unless you're Rob Kardashian or Pierce Brosnan.