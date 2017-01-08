Is it actually possible to have it all? This week's planets put our "perfect life ambitions" to the test. On Thursday, the 12th of January, the year's first full moon arrives in nurturing, domestic Cancer. Organising our personal affairs will be the first step in the equation. Clear the air with close friends and family and dive into a decorating mission. If it's time to move, this full moon could light the way to a dreamy listing. Both Cancer and the full moon represent the archetypal feminine force. These moonbeams will awaken the lady tribe to our power — and just in time for next week's Women's March on Washington.
There's just one catch to all this cosy goodness. La luna will get in formation with wild Jupiter, control freak Pluto and unconventional Uranus — a four way tug-of-war called a Grand Cardinal Cross. This square configuration will draw our attention to all the important areas of life: career, relationships, personal growth and home. But the duelling demands of each could make us all feel pulled in too many directions at once. Balancing the moving parts is the key to our sanity — but things might have to get stressful before we realise where we need to dial things back a bit. Don't ignore an important area of life to give your all to another. Thankfully, on Thursday, savvy Mercury moves into Capricorn, the sign of goals. This will help us all prioritise what's most important — and profitable — as we move into our 2017 missions.