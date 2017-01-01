The live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson (you may also know her as Hermione Granger) will be in theatres in less than three months, and more and more details are emerging.
The latest is a sneak peek at Belle's stunning royal celebration dress.
The image, which was shared on the Beauty and the Beast Instagram account shows Watson's ebullient Belle clad in a white gown festooned with painted flowers down the bodice and onto the skirt of the gown. The sheer arms are also covered with flowers, giving the feeling of floral tattoos. While the account refers to the gown as a wedding dress, Glamour reports that Disney clarified it is a "celebration" dress. That's an interesting twist.
Costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who has won Academy Awards for her work on Anna Karenina and Pride and Prejudice, revealed her take on Belle's famous golden gown in Entertainment Weekly. In the interview, the British costumer divulges more details behind her reimagining of that iconic frock.
One thing that was key for the golden gown was skipping the corset. "For Emma, it was important that the dress was light and that it had a lot of movement," Durran told Entertainment Weekly. "In Emma’s reinterpretation, Belle is an active princess. She did not want a dress that was corseted or that would impede her in any way." Even the heeled, 18th-century style shoes Belle wears are designed so the character won't be slowed down by any part of her ensemble.
Considering Disney says the white gown is a "celebration" dress and not a wedding dress, and that Watson and the creative team have made Belle a stronger character, is it possible the remake doesn't end with a wedding? Will we be their guests for a housewarming party? March can't get here fast enough!
