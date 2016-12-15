Lily Collins is nearly unrecognisable in a new photo from her upcoming movie, To The Bone.
In the 2017 dark comedy, Collins plays a woman struggling with anorexia. For the role, she lost an extreme amount of weight, which is obvious in People's exclusive image from the film.
The image shows Collins sitting in a doctor's office wearing a hospital gown that appears to be a few sizes too big for her. She appears gaunt as her doctor, played by Keanu Reeves, looks on.
See Lily Collins' shocking weight loss in exclusive first look at To the Bone with Keanu Reeves https://t.co/vev1TMuw7q pic.twitter.com/2YuyI03kqw— People Magazine (@people) December 15, 2016
The photo may be hard to look at, but it's because the movie is looking to start a conversation that isn't easy. While it is billed as a comedy, the movie is based on writer/director Marti Noxon's own life, and she wanted to make sure it was accurately portrayed. People reports that the movie even teamed up with "specialists, advocates and outreach organizations" to make sure the film accurately portrays what it is like coping with an eating disorder.
Collins told People the film was a life-changing experience that "opened my eyes in a way I never expected.” She also hopes that the movie will "promote open conversation about a topic so often considered too taboo to discuss."
Back in May, the To The Bone cast filmed a PSA for World Eating Disorder Action Day to help people understand the disorder that so many quietly struggle with. If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
