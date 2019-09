The photo may be hard to look at, but it's because the movie is looking to start a conversation that isn't easy. While it is billed as a comedy, the movie is based on writer/director Marti Noxon's own life, and she wanted to make sure it was accurately portrayed. People reports that the movie even teamed up with "specialists, advocates and outreach organizations" to make sure the film accurately portrays what it is like coping with an eating disorder.Collins told People the film was a life-changing experience that "opened my eyes in a way I never expected.” She also hopes that the movie will "promote open conversation about a topic so often considered too taboo to discuss."Back in May, the To The Bone cast filmed a PSA for World Eating Disorder Action Day to help people understand the disorder that so many quietly struggle with.If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237 . For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.